Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $108,653.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $108,653.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

