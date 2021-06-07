Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

TSM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616,559. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $612.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

