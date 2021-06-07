Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

