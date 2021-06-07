Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $72,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. 202,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

