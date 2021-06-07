Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $382.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.