Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPM traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The firm has a market cap of $500.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

