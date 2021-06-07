Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $81,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

