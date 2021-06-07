Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.27% of IAA worth $94,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

IAA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

