Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 139,013 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,013 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $64,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. 20,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,630. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

