TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s first-quarter 2021 top line was driven by solid contributions from acquisitions, continued spike in subscription revenues and record first-quarter advertising and marketing services revenues. The company benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid the top line through 2021 and beyond. Moreover, TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range for 2021. Further, availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV are growth drivers. Notably, Shares of TEGNA have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.02. 9,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

