TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.88 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.04 and a 12-month high of C$27.89. The company has a market cap of C$37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.