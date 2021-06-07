Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. 710,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,984. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $15,263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

