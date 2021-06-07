Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $594.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $573.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

