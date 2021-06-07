Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,866 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $213,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.73. 63,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

