Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,323. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,486.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.33.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

