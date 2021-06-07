The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.43

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.97, with a volume of 16443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

