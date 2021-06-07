The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

