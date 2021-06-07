The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,232,000 after buying an additional 176,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,709,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. 61,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

