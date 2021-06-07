The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.47. 20,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,811. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.