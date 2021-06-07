The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Sells $19,281.98 in Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 1,994 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $19,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,753 shares in the company, valued at $935,601.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.46 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.