The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Travelers Companies to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.29. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

