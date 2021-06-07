Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $451.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.