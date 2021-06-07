Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $192.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00282585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

