ThoreCoin Market Cap Reaches $636.72 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $636.72 million and $24,527.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,345.11 or 0.21919434 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00064874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00273371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.01129859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.14 or 1.00398653 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

