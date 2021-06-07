TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $929,132.24

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $929,132.24 and $11.05 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.88 or 0.00973151 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About TigerCash
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
Buying and Selling TigerCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
