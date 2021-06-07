Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,078 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.