Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.57 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,457 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $51,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

