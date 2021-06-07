Toronto Dominion Bank Has $71.59 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $71,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

