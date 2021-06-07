Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,585,031 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $61,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

