Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,768 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $28.66 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

