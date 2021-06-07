Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cyclerion Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,695 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,815% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,166.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,386,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 7,284,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

