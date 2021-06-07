Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

TT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,241. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.