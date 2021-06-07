Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362,315 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.88% of Trinity Industries worth $58,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $546,786. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.06. 2,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,469. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

