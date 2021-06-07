Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 62,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 319,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

