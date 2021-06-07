Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Tops $57.15 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $95.08 million and approximately $57.15 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00067017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00284042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00250968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.70 or 0.01161350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.74 or 1.00363359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.