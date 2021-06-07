Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 3.8%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,375,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $50,208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

