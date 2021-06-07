U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

