U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE USX opened at $10.79 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.