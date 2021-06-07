U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE USX opened at $10.79 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

