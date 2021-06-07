Ubex Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $860,578.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001455 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

