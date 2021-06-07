UMA Trading Up 14.9% This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $15.44 or 0.00042186 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $939.26 million and $25.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.01052660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.50 or 0.10328859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054874 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,779,174 coins and its circulating supply is 60,846,523 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.