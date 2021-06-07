Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

