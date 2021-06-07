USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,575. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

