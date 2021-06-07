USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
MTCH stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,575. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
