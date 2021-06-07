USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. 4,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

