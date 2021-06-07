USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,257 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.77. 37,694 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.