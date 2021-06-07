USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,076 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74.

