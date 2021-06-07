USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,354 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.