UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWMC opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

