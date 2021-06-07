Validity (VAL) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00009804 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $16,364.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.00580429 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,321,977 coins and its circulating supply is 4,320,763 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

