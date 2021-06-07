Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.34. 1,304,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

