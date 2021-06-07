Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 108.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 290,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,097,057. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

